JACOBS MEDIA's newest COVID-19 era study with the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB) is a look at radio listeners' attitudes entering the holiday season. "Radio's 2020 Holiday Road Map," a survey of more than 27,000 core listeners from 355 U.S. and Canadian radio stations conducted SEPTEMBER 29-OCTOBER 1, suggests that a big holiday retail spike is not likely, but that radio can help drive traffic to local businesses nonetheless.

The study, which notes that early holiday shopping is already underway, shows that 42% of respondents plan to spend less money this holiday season, but that 79% agree with the statement, "For my holiday shopping this year in particular, I feel I should support local/small businesses in my area,” indicating an opportunity for radio to sell advertising to local businesses for the early shopping season.

“The holiday season usually has a typical rhythm that families, businesses, and radio stations plan around,” said JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS. “But it’s clear that in order to be successful, radio stations and their national and local clients will need to explore new approaches in 2020. Consumer patterns and perceptions about shopping have changed. The good news is radio remains a powerful partner to local business.”

“Radio salespeople are going to have to work harder and more creatively than ever this holiday season,” said JACOBS MEDIA VP/GM PAUL JACOBS. “But this study provides a playbook, not only for them, but also for local businesses. This is a collaborative moment. Armed with this data, salespeople will be well-positioned to not only share their audience information, but also help clients find the best ways of being successful this holiday season.”

“Radio has traditionally closed out the last quarter of the year with strong revenues and we want to help broadcasters ensure similar results even in a different looking holiday shopping season,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “This very timely listener insights study, reflecting the current consumer mindset, will help enable broadcasters to provide local clients with incredible insights into their customers' intended holiday spend, while providing strategies for their holiday advertising plans.”

Find out more by clicking here or contact PAUL JACOBS at paul@jacobsmedia.com or FRED JACOBS at fred@jacobsmedia.com.

