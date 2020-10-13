Luke Combs (Photo: David Bergman)

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS, who earned 68 new MEDIABASE adds for his single, "Better Together," making it the most-added at Country radio this week. The single now has a total of 99 stations on board.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS, Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH and Assoc. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development OLIVIA LASTER; COLUMBIA Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MARK JANESE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY, Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI and COLUMBIA Specialist PAUL GROSSER.

