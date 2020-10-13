UMusic Hotel In Biloxi, MS

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and DAKIA U-VENTURES, an entertainment impact investment group, are launching UMUSIC HOTELS, a new global collection of music-based experiential hotel properties, as part of their previously announced joint venture. UMUSIC HOTELS’ first three announced locations will be ATLANTA; BILOXI, MS; and ORLANDO, with additional cities across the U.S. and around the world to come.

The hotels will draw inspiration from their respective local culture and serve as creative hubs in communities around the world – promoting positive social change, education and innovation through the power of music. Guests will discover each city's rich local music heritage.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC ENTERPRISES President/CEO BRUCE RESNIKOFF commented, “Through music’s unique power to inspire and unite – especially given UMG’s unparalleled roster of artists and labels – UMUSIC HOTELS will both highlight these cities’ rich music heritages and provide new opportunities for artists to reach fans in immersive, innovative and authentic ways.”

PYRAMID HOTEL GROUP has partnered with the joint venture for the U.S. operations of the hotels.

As part of their commitment to the local community, each UMUSIC HOTELS property will be designed to complement the city landscape and incorporate elements of the local music scene. The UMUSIC BROADWATER HOTEL in BILOXI will integrate a performance venue and a luxury hotel with an immersive architecture style. In ATLANTA, the UMUSIC HOTEL will include a holistic entertainment venue. UMUSIC ORLANDO’s design will similarly reflect a music-first experience for guests.

For more information and further announcements, find out more at www.umusic-hotels.com.

