Bud & Broadway

After recently picking up syndication on the Country morning show duo BUD & BROADWAY (NET NEWS 8/6), HOUSTON-based SUITERADIO has now hit 10 affiliates for the show, hosted by former HUBBARD RADIO Country WIL (92.3) ST. LOUIS morning team BUD FORD and JERRY BROADWAY.

The show, available both as a standalone program and as part of SUITERADIO’s 24/7 Country hits format, “The Brand,” can now be heard on stations in GEORIGA, MISSISSIPPI, ALABAMA, NORTH and SOUTH CAROLINA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA and KANSAS. The standalone show is available either as content breaks, or by taking the full, four-hour feed with contemporary Country music and a custom produced imaging package created for each affiliate. More info here.

