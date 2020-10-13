Debuts

TRACY CLAYTON and AKOTO OFORI-ATTA's "MY 90S PLAYLIST," the new podcast announced by SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT at the IAB PODCAST UPFRONT (NET NEWS 9/9), made its debut on MONDAY (10/13) with an episode on "No Scrubs" by TLC. The weekly series, produced by MULTITUDE, will feature CLAYTON and OFORI-ATTA deep-diving into '90s hits.

In a press release, CLAYTON and OFORI-ATTA said,“So much of what’s happening in the pop culture and music landscape today is influenced by the music of the 90s. This show is all about revisiting and celebrating the incredible hits that have shaped our culture, and we hope that each episode brings people joy, makes them laugh, and teaches them something new about these iconic hits and the people who created them.”

