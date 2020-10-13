Sold

CANTICO NUEVO MINISTRY INC. is selling AC WLIM-A (93.3 THE BREEZE, formerly WNYG-A)/MEDFORD, NY to MICHAEL CELENZA's COMMERCIAL ASSETS, INC. for $20,000.

In other filings with the FCC, MICHAEL KNAR's SGMK COMMUNICATIONS PARTNERS is selling KCBR-A/MONUMENT, CO and K239CH/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO to POWER 95.7, LLC for $185,000. Also, TODD ROBINSON's UNITED STATES CP, LLC is selling K253AH/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, which also rebroadcasts KCBR, to POWER 98.5, LLC for $65,000.

QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY is selling Silent WATX-A (formerly WQUN-A)/HAMDEN, CT to CLARK SMIDT's CLARK MEDIA, LLC for the seller's legal expenses up to $3,000.

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is donating W227AX/MOREHEAD, KY; K296GT/MT. LEMMON, AZ; and K294CR/TUCSON to RADIO BY GRACE, INC.

SPIRAL LIVING CENTER is transferring low power KXCJ-LP/CAVE JUNCTION, OR to KXCJ-LP d/b/a ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY RADIO for no consideration.

Applying for STAs were SOUTH VALLEY PEACE CENTER (KPSV-F/TULARE, CA, temporary directional antenna from main studio after losing licensed site) and iHEARTMEDIA's CAPSTAR TX LC (WAAX-A/GADSDEN, AL, emergency antenna with reduced power at night due to failure of the nighttime directional antenna system).

BRANTLEY BROADCAST ASSOCIATES, LLC has closed on the sale of Urban WXKD-A/BRANTLEY, AL and W293DL/TROY, AL to ROSCOE MILLER's AUTAUGAVILLE RADIO, INC. for $50,000.

FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of K228DF/PRESCOTT, AZ to PRESCOTT BROADCASTING, LLC for $7,500. The primary station is listed as Easy Listening KAHM/SPRING VALLEY, AZ.

FIFTH ESTATE BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the donation of Triple A-Variety WHAN-A-W275BQ (THE MATER 102.9)/ASHLAND, VA to STU-COMM, INC.

And NORTH TEXAS RADIO GROUP, L.P. has closed on the sale of K265DW/MOUNT PLEASANT, TX to BRAZOS TV, INC. for $30,000. The primary station is Religion KETE/SULPHUR BLUFF, TX.

« see more Net News