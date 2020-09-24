Ambies

THE PODCAST ACADEMY has come up with a name for its podcast awards, dubbing them "The Ambies" and setting the "Awards for Excellence in Audio" ceremony for MARCH 28, 2021 in LOS ANGELES at a location to be announced. Awards will be presented in 23 categories, including 16 show awards and 7 talent awards, plus a Governor's Award and a Podcast of the Year award. Nominations will be accepted between OCTOBER 19th and DECEMBER 15th online.

“The Board of Governors welcomes the chance to celebrate excellence throughout podcasting,” said Exec. Dir. MICHELE COBB. “This is an opportunity to recognize our peers and particularly those who have excelled at the top of their game. We are excited to begin this journey.”

