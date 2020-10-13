New logo

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WHKR/MELBOURNE, FL has repositioned from “102.7 NASH-FM” back to an earlier identity that more closely matches its call letters, “102.7 THE HITKICKER.” The change happened last week under recently appointed OM/PD TOMMY BODEAN.

The station joins other CUMULUS Country outlets which have moved away from the company’s former national Country station branding, following similar moves by WDRQ/DETROIT; WFYR/PEORIA, IL; WNNF/CINCINNATI; WXBM/PENSACOLA, FL; KAYD/BEAUMONT, TX; KATC/COLORADO SPRINGS; WKDF/NASHVILLE; WLXX (now WVLK)/LEXINGTON, KY; and, most recently, KXKC/LAFAYETTE, LA (NET NEWS 9/8).

