iHEARTMEDIA Country WAMZ/LOUISVLLE adds BRENT "DINGO" CRANK as afternoon host. He returns to the market one year after departing mornings at SUMMITMEDIA Country WQNU/LOUISVILLE to do mornings at iHEARTMEDIA Country WDRM/HUNSTVILLE, AL (NET NEWS 10/9/19). DINGO will still be based in HUNSTVILLE, and continue to co-host mornings at WDRM.

Prior to his time in LOUISVILLE, DINGO did mornings at BARNA BROADCASTING Country KSWG/PHOENIX. He has also hosted morning shows in MYRTLE BEACH, SC; and DESTIN, FL. He began his radio career at WDRM.

