ALL ACCESS sends speedy get well wishes to KSOP, INC. Country KSOP/SALT LAKE CITY PD and morning co-host DEB TURPIN, who broke the humerus bone in her arm as a result of a mishap YESTERDAY (10/12). “Little accident on the bike last night, but I’ll survive,” she wrote on FACEBOOK. “Glad it wasn’t worse.” She also shared photos of her scraped up legs and what appears to be a thumb injury as well.

