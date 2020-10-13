Live Pay-Per-View Event Is November 14th

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA have announced the band’s first ever worldwide pay-per-view event and their second "All Within My Hands" Foundation (AWMH) Helping Hands Concert and Auction streaming live from METALLICA HQ on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14th at 2p (PT).

"All Within My Hands" is a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation established in 2017 as a way for the METALLICA family to give back to communities that have supported the band. Just this year, AWMH has donated $645,000 to COVID-19 related relief funds.

Ticket holders of the event on NOVEMBER 14th can enjoy multiple replays up to 48 hours from when they first start the stream. For more info on ticket sales, VIP packages, bundles go to 2nu.gs/Metallica. Ticket sales will directly benefit the foundation.

