THE MOTH Senior Curatorial Producer SUZANNE RUST has been named one of the permanent hosts of THE MOTH RADIO HOUR. RUST joined the multiplatform storytelling organization in 2018 from FAMILY CIRCLE magazine.

"SUZANNE is a total natural, having come to THE MOTH with years of broadcast experience," said Artistic Dir. CATHERINE BURNS. "Over the past ten years, our show has been regularly hosted by our story directors. Like our directors, SUZANNE touches so many stories in her role as Senior Curatorial Producer, and will certainly have a great deal to add in her new role as host."

RUST said, "It’s such an honor to join THE MOTH RADIO HOUR Host roster and to help highlight the amazing stories shared from MOTH stages around the world. In this time of great distancing and distress, these tales have the power to truly pull us all together."

