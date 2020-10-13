New Podcasts

Canadian nonprofit ACCESSIBLE MEDIA INC. has added six new original podcasts about and for the vision-impaired and disability community.

"Our original podcasts are personality-driven by hosts who share first-hand life experiences on a diverse range of subjects," said AMI-AUDIO Manager ANDY FRANK. "Our engaging personalities are not afraid to be vulnerable and love to laugh!"

The new shows include "THE BLIND REALITY," hosted by BECKI ZERR (debuts TODAY); "ACCESSING ART WITH AMY," hosted by AMY AMANTEA (debuts THURSDAY (10/15)); "A YOGI'S GUIDE TO HEALTH AND WELLNESS" with KEVIN NAIDOO (every other week beginning OCTOBER 20th); "LOW VISION MOMENTS" with JENNIE BOVARD (monthly starting OCTOBER 29th); "TALES FROM THE HALIFAX SCHOOL FOR THE BLIND," hosted by TERRY KELLY (monthly beginning NOVEMBER 3rd); and "INTO YOU" with FERN LULHAM (monthly starting NOVEMBER 5th).

« see more Net News