White Mustang Records

WHITE MUSTANG RECORDS launched TODAY (10/13) as a NASHVILLE-based, full-service label, distributed by COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP (CMG) via THE ORCHARD. The announcement was made by hit-making producer and label Pres. JAMES STROUD and CMG SVP/A&R DEWAYNE BROWN. The label plans to reveal its first artist signee next week.

Staffers hired for the label are STROUD's longtime assistant, TAMMY LUKER, who will continue to work alongside STROUD in the new venture, as well as PEPPER MEILER from 9,000 MILES, who has been named Head of Marketing. MICHAEL "BENJY" CRUZ has been tapped as Head of Digital Product, while CRAIG CAMPBELL will serve as head of media for the label and its artists via his company, CAMPBELL ENTERTAINMENT. MEILER previously worked with STROUD at his former label, STROUDAVARIOUS RECORDS.

“The staff and myself here at WHITE MUSTANG could not be more happy with the future of our new label and the soon to be announced roster,” said STROUD. “As we were building this label, we looked to partner with the brightest and most forward-thinking distribution companies available before deciding that CMG was the perfect match for us. DEWAYNE BROWN and his staff at CMG work in the trenches every day, and we are so blessed to have them on board as we grow this new venture."



“I cannot thank JAMES STROUD and his amazing team at WHITE MUSTANG RECORDS enough for their vote of confidence in our team here at CMG,” said DEWAYNE BROWN. “JAMES brings his love of the music and the amazing sound back to the Country music format that I believe we have all been missing. The team they have assembled at WHITE MUSTANG speaks volumes for itself. I'm very excited about the upcoming announcement of their roster and our partnership.”

« see more Net News