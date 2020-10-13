Wolf

ACM LIFTING LIVES, the charitable arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM), has promoted TAYLOR WOLF from Coordinator to Manager. She's based in the ENCINO, CA office, and will report to ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ.

WOLF joined the ACM early last year, working with both ACM LIFTING LIVES and ACM’s Strategic Partnerships department before transitioning to focus fully on the charitable arm in the summer. In her role as manager for ACM LIFTING LIVES, WOLF will coordinate the annual discretionary grant cycle, oversee correspondence and fund distribution for the ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 Response Fund. Additionally, WOLF currently serves as the Secretary of the ACM LIFTING LIVES Board.

