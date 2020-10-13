Krieschen

COX MEDIA GROUP/HOUSTON Radio VP/GM MARK KRIESCHEN has announced his retirement, effective FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd. A replacement is yet to be named.

“I can't speak highly enough of MARK and I am certain his HOUSTON team shares my sentiment," said EVP/Radio BILL HENDRICH. "In leading the largest market in CMG's radio portfolio, MARK has been an integral part of CMG RADIO's growth, our impact in the industry and in the communities across HOUSTON. His contributions will always be valued, and he will be remembered for his passionate dedication and leadership style that moved others to give their best, every day.”

KREISCHEN, who joined COX in 2005 from then-TRIBUNE News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO, said, “It’s been an honor and a privilege to work in this business, to shape people’s careers, to help local businesses and serve our communities. I will always think fondly of the great people I’ve worked with over the years at CMG. I know they will continue to do great work and make a difference.”

The CMG HOUSTON cluster includes Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q), Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1), and Classic Rock KGLK-KHPT (THE EAGLE @106.9 & 107.5).

