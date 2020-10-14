Halloween At Home

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA announced TODAY the presentation of "HALLOWEEN at Home" featuring music, talk, comedy and entertainment for all.

A wide variety of exclusive HALLOWEEN-themed programming on both platforms will include traditional HALLOWEEN activities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. SIRIUSXM and PANDORA plan to help families and listeners find creative and safe ways to keep the spirit alive with endless hours of music and entertainment for the whole family.

Beginning OCTOBER 15th, SIRIUSXM will air extensive programming including everything from scary stories, to haunted house-inspired sounds, to HALLOWEEN-themed playlists across SIRIUSXM’s music, talk, comedy and entertainment channels.

PANDORA will offer a lineup of HALLOWEEN stations and playlists for the whole family, including the newly updated "HALLOWEEN PARTY" station with Modes, and a hosted playlist by HALLOWEEN-obsessed music trio LVCRFT. All programming from SIRIUSXM and PANDORA is available to stream online on the SIRIUSXM and PANDORA mobile apps, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices. Click here to preview.

