Rep Deal

KEY NETWORKS will exclusively represent BLOOMBERG RADIO for network advertising sales and affiliate sales and marketing under an agreement effective OCTOBER 26th.

KEY NETWORKS CEO ROB KOBLASZ said, “BLOOMBERG is undeniably the gold standard in business news, and we are thrilled to deliver access to BLOOMBERG’s unmatched global business news resources to radio stations across the U.S. With 2700 journalists and analysts in more than 120 bureaus, the quality of their network products for local radio stations is clear. We look forward to growing with BLOOMBERG RADIO as we help grow their network.”

BLOOMBERG TELEVISION & RADIO Global Head AL MAYERS added, “We are excited to partner with KEY NETWORKS to grow BLOOMBERG RADIO’s affiliate base and to work together on new opportunities that will benefit listeners, advertisers and stations. With BLOOMBERG’s unparalleled resources and KEY NETWORKS’ world-class team of affiliate and ad sales professionals, it’s an unbeatable combination for radio stations in markets of every size.”

