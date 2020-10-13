12TONE Music

12TONE MUSIC claims the top two spots on the Independent Albums Chart this week, just a little over two years since it's inception.

JOJI’S NECTAR (88RISING/12TONE) climbs to the #1 spot on the chart following a strong debut globally with top positions across many of those countries' album charts. Concurrent with this early success of NECTAR, the single “Yeah Right” from his debut album BALLADS 1 was also certified platinum this week.

In addition, GRAMMY AWARD -winning entertainment icon DOLLY PARTON’s first holiday album in 30 years, "A HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS," debuts at #2 on the chart with 26,862 units since it’s OCTOBER 2nd release. She also tops both the Country albums chart and the newly-minted Holiday Albums Chart this week.

12TONE MUSIC President, Steve Bartels said in a statement, “DOUG MORRIS and I are very excited with this latest chart topping achievement. Our mission at 12TONE continues to put artist development front and center, and whether just beginning or building on legacy, our bespoke focus and presentation along with world class execution allows artists to realize their goals to maximum effect. This is a wonderful moment for all of us at the company, our partners and the incredible and diverse roster we are proud to be associated with.”

12TONE MUSIC was founded by industry veteran DOUG MORRIS in 2018. In partnership with STEVE BARTELS, their combined expertise continues to lead artists into the spotlight and forefront of the industry.

