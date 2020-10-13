Faith

ALDADENA MUSIC has signed Country singer/songwriter CARTER FAITH to an artist development deal. ALTADENA, founded by the late producer/songwriter BUSBEE as a joint partnership with WARNER RECORDS, WARNER CHAPPELL and RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT (NET NEWS 12/10/18), recently formed an artist development arm, focusing on an artist-friendly model that solves current issues with artist development. FAITH is the first artist signed under the new model.

FAITH's first song, “Leaving TENNESSEE,” was issued on THURSDAY, JULY 30th, and her second track, "Sinners in a Small Town,” will be released this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16th.

