Natalie Merchant



Community members, international performers, political representatives, candidates and activists will gather for a virtual concert as HUDSON VALLEY VOTES works to get out the message of how important it is to vote in this years election. The concert will air SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17th at 8p ET via HUDSON VALLEY VOTES YouTube channel and social media pages, as well as via RADIO KINGSTON, RADIO WOODSTOCK and others. The concert-rally will feature local and international talent, including NATALIE MERCHANT, NORAH JONES, EMILY KING, FRED ARMISEN, SEAN LENNON, JOHN MEDESKI, NELS CLINE, ANTONIO DELGADO, PAUL RUDD, MICHELLE HINCHEY and more.

The online event is free, but donations via ACTBLUE are encouraged, with net proceeds to benefit COMMON CAUSE NEW YORK who are on the front lines of battling voter suppression and insuring that votes are counted fairly. All of the performers and artists have donated their time to get out the vote and promote election integrity.

Click here for a full list of performers.

