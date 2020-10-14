Esther-Mireya Tejeda

After nearly five years as Head Of Communications for ENTERCOM, ESTHER-MIREYA TEJEDA has joined SOUNDEXCHANGE to lead lead their marketing, communications, public policy and industry relations practice as the company’s CMO/CCO.

SOUNDEXCHANGE is the a leading digital performance rights organization, with a mission to support, protect and propel the music industry forward. The company collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 200,000 recording artists and master rights owners and has paid out more than $7 billion in royalties to date.



TEJEDA can be reached at (201) 681-6707 or tejeda@alumni.brown.edu.

