Taking Off On Friday, October 30th

TOOL frontman MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN and his band PUSCIFER are taking fans deep into the ARIZONA desert with the global livestream event "Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti" on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th at 3p (PT), and remains on-demand for 72 hours.

KEENAN said, “If you’re not familiar with ARCOSANTI, I highly recommend that you look it up. It’s one of a long list of examples of architects, artists, actors, musicians, writers, and poets. People who are not necessarily from ARIZONA but came here and found that creative tick that burrows under your skin here, something that sets you in a motion to respond to this, what I consider to be equal parts inspirational and hostile, environment. It’s not easy to survive here. There’s already been a dust devil that’s whipped through here, rattlesnakes, crazy red ants outside of my sleeping quarters which tried to consume my dog. We feel like we’re on the edge of the world. Imagine if you were an extra terrestrial traveler and you landed in the SOUTHWEST and wanted to assume an identity here and blend in, this would probably be a good spot to do that.”

ARCOSANTI has been described by ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST as a “utopian metropolis in the ARIZONA desert” that “looks like the sublime set of a big-budget sci-fi movie.”

Check out the trailer for the event here, and Livestream tickets and limited edition merchandise exclusive to attendees, are available now at pusciferlive.com.

