Go To This Site, Find Out How Easy It Is To Register

The biggest voter turnout in history helps to legitimize our upcoming elections. Not registered to vote? As of TODAY (10/14), voter registration is still open in 21 states and DC which currently allow voters to register to vote on Election Day with valid proof of residency if they miss the deadline to register by mail or online.

Deadlines Approach -- Don't Miss The Opportunity To Register & Vote

Getting registered in time to vote and to request a mail-in ballot if you do not plan to vote in person is critical ... you can check out a state-by-state list of voter registration deadlines, here.

Hurry up! Are you registered to vote? Election Day is NOVEMBER 3rd, just 20 days away from TODAY, OCTOBER 14th -- and if you haven't registered don't blow your chance to have a say in your future. Power only matters if you use it. Urge your listeners to exercise that power: register and vote. Remind your listeners how important registering/voting is. Remember ... not voting is not a statement. It’s a surrender. You have the power to determine America’s future … but only by voting! Remember, Patriots vote. And they remind their friends to vote. Every. Single. Vote. Counts.

Your right to vote is precious -- and all you need to do is register and then vote. It takes just a few minutes of your time to register and then vote. ALAN BURNS & ASSOCIATES + ALL ACCESS are proud to have created YOUGOTTA.VOTE to help get you and your radio audiences to register and vote.

Hundreds of companies across AMERICA have joined or launched campaigns to encourage registration and voting in this fall's national elections. Most popular music artists have lent their names, voices, and image to voting campaigns, as have thousands of radio stations, including the hundreds using the campaign assets at YouGotta.Vote.

Consumer goods marketers like PATAGONIA, ABSOLUT, UNDER ARMOUR, GAP, TOMMY HILFIGER, and OLD NAVY know that this election matters to their customers and their brand. In media, iHeart, Cumulus, Townsquare, Sony Records and ViacomCBS are just a few of the heavyweights getting the word out.

Many campaigns are branded, such as Rock the Vote; others, like YouGotta.Vote, offer unbranded assets and information that can be folded into any campaign. JOEL DENVER, who co-founded YouGotta.Vote with ALAN BURNS, noted that "It doesn't matter whose campaign you participate in or what it's called. What matters is that you help encourage participation this fall." ALAN BURNS added "The more people who vote this FALL, the greater the likelihood that AMERICANS will have confidence in the result."

Voting is vital to a healthy democracy. Unless you are living under a rock, you know that against a backdrop of immense social, political and financial upheaval that has affected all of our lives due to COVID-19 as well as vast changes in how we are governed, we are heading toward what may arguably be called the most important election of our lifetimes. The outcome of this election is up to you but -- only if you are registered to vote.

Don't sit by and let this opportunity pass. Now it is your turn for action! Head to YOUGOTTA.VOTE and check out the many tools and ideas to get yourself, your staff and your audience involved in the election process with step #1, registering to vote.

As the countdown to the NOVEMBER 3rd elections marches forward, as of TODAY, OCTOBER 14th there are now just 20 days remaining until Election Day . That's when the office of President, 35 Senate seats, and all 435 seats in House Of Representatives are up for election.

It gets you and your station to participate in the election to see your candidates win.

YOUGOTTA.VOTE, which debuted AUGUST 4th, contains the tools radio and artists can use to encourage Americans to register and vote. You can share your ideas to get your audience registered with ALAN BURNS or ALL ACCESS.

TIKTOK has just launched TOKTHEVOTE.COM -- check it out!

Make Sure That You Vote Early -- Registration Deadlines Are Closing In These State This Week

More and more voters are electing to vote early and by mail due to COVID-19. Some registration deadlines are approaching. Here is a listing of all early voting states and their respective voting dates and deadlines.

-- some are already closed.

What’s your station/company doing? Send us samples to share, and we’ll highlight the best!

Remind your listeners how important registering/voting is

Your vote counts … if you use it

You have the power to determine America’s future…but only by voting

Power only matters if you use it. Exercise your power: register and vote

This election could be decided by one vote: yours

Not voting is not a statement. It’s a surrender

Patriots vote. And they remind their friends to vote

Presidential elections have been decided by as little as two-tenths of one percent of the popular vote (KENNEDY-NIXON, 1960). Every. Single. Vote. Counts.

We are soliciting creative ideas for boosting engagement from both radio stations and music labels. For questions or suggestions email either jdenver@allaccess.com or alan@burnsradio.com. ALL ACCESS will highlight great suggestions from music and radio, right here. So send them in please!

