BTS In 4K Or HD

The recent virtual concert by global music sensation BTS, "MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E" drew an estimated 993,000 viewers from 191 countries/regions.

While a live version of the concert had to be cancelled due to COVID-19, a number of cutting edge technologies such as AR, XR amplified the visual experience and allowed an intimate, live interaction between the group and spectators. The two-day event also marked the world's first streaming concert that applied both multi-view and 4K/HD. These technologies enabled the fans to choose their favorite screen out of the six multi-view displays in either 4K or HD to watch the performances taking place on four massive stages.

BTS kicked off the 150-minute long concert with the global hit, "On," complete with a marching band. Set designs, from the giant gates seen in the concert's intro, to the glowing planets featured for the song "Moon," and the cubic reflections of fans faces during "We Are Bulletproof : The Eternal," were all done with AR technology. The vast galaxy in "DNA," an elevator appearing in the performance of "DOPE" and the bullets from "No More Dream" were all enacted through XR.

The band told fans, "For the MAP OF THE SOUL album series and this show, we focused on putting our thoughts, personal stories and songs of the past seven years and prepared really hard." Seven of the album's tracks were performed, including "DNA" and their current single, "Dynamite."

During the show, fans were displayed on LED screens and their cheers could be heard by the group right there in the venue, all in real-time. BTS expressed their joy by saying, "we are happy to see you, even if it's through a screen. It's invigorating to hear your voices in such a long time. They are the most beautiful sound on earth."

« see more Net News