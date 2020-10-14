Sold

THREE ANGELS CORPORATION is selling Religion WGOD-F/CHARLOTTE AMALIE, VI to NORTH CARIBBEAN CONFERENCE OF SDA BROADCASTING CORP. for $237,989.29.

In other filings with the FCC, GIRARD ALLIANCE CHURCH is selling W226BQ/GIRARD, PA to INSPIRATION TIME, INC. for $1. The primary station will be Contemporary Christian WCTL/UNION CITY, PA.

RURAL LIFE FOUNDATION, INC. has applied for an STA to operate W234AW/PULASKI, TN despite having been silent for more than 12 months due to storm damage to the transmitter.

BLUE RIDGE BROADCASTING CORP. has filed for an extension of its Silent STA for W282BP/CHARLOTTE while it relocates.

VIC MICHAEL's CEDAR COVE BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of K206EO/GRANITE, WY to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $15,000. The primary station is EMF AIR1 affiliate KRKA/SEVERANCE, CO.

TWIN PORTS RADIO, LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Rock WWAX (SASQUATCH 92.1)/HERMANTOWN-DULUTH, MN to TOWNSQUARE MEDIA DULUTH LICENSE, LLC for $370,000. The buyer has been programming the station under a time brokerage agreement since FEBRUARY 1st.

And GRACE BROADCASTING SERVICES, INC. has closed on the sale of Sports WDTM-A and Rock WWGM (93.9 THE FOX)/SELMER, TN to SOUTHERN BROADCASTING LLC for $250,000.

