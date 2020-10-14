Herrera

Veteran sports radio host, programmer, and producer RICH HERRERA is returning to CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KCUB-A (WILDCATS SPORTS RADIO 1290)/TUCSON as PD and afternoon host. HERRERA, most recently Sr. Exec. Producer and pre-game/post-game host for PADRES baseball at ENTERCOM Sports KWFN (97.3 THE FAN)/SAN DIEGO and the PADRES RADIO NETWORK, was PD of KCUB when the Sports format launched in 2001; he has also worked for SIRIUSXM MLB NETWORK RADIO, the TAMPA BAY RAYS radio network, and several other stations. He will continue to host national shows for CBS SPORTS RADIO.

CUMULUS TUCSON VP/Market Mgr. KEN KOWALCEK said, “RICK’s energy, enthusiasm, experience and passion for Sports Talk radio make him the perfect addition to our CUMULUS MEDIA family!”



HERRERA said, “I am excited to join CUMULUS and am happy to be reunited with so many good friends and radio professionals in TUCSON. The UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA is one of the iconic schools in college sports and to be able to host afternoons and program their flagship is a fantastic opportunity. After working in MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL, I plan to bring many of those best practices to WILDCATS RADIO 1290, on-air and digitally, to build one of the best college flagship radio stations in the nation. The WILDCATS are known for hard work, attention to detail and a winning tradition - and that is what we will bring to the station every day.

“I have wanted to work with BRUCE GILBERT for a long time and now I get to learn under his guidance, while working with KEN KOWALCEK, HERB CROWE, and KEITH ROSENBLATT. It’s all anybody could ever ask for. I also want to thank everyone at CBS SPORTS RADIO for their support in 2020 and look forward to broadcasting shows on the network from TUCSON.”

