Additional Lineup

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOF) has added to the pairing of musicians and historic instruments that will be played during its upcoming "Big Night (At The Museum)" digital fundraiser (NET NEWS 8/31), as well as the legendary artists who will be paid tribute during each performance. Watch the event's trailer here.

BRAD PAISLEY, DAN TYMINSKI and LUCINDA WILLIAMS have joined the previously announced lineup that includes: KANE BROWN, TIM MCGRAW, MIRANDA LAMBERT, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, ALISON BROWN, CARLENE CARTER, RODNEY CROWELL, KEB' MO', EMMYLOU HARRIS, RICKY SKAGGS, MARTY STUART and THE WAR AND TREATY.

The list of artists and instrument pairings are as follows:

•ALISON BROWN plays EARL SCRUGG’s 1930 GIBSON RB Granada banjo

•KANE BROWN sings a RANDY TRAVIS hit with accompaniment on TRAVIS’s GIBSON J-185KOA guitar

•CARLENE CARTER plays the 1928 GIBSON L-5 guitar that belonged to her grandmother, MAYBELLE CARTER

•RODNEY CROWELL pays tribute to songwriters GUY CLARK, and BOUDLEAUX and FELICE BRYANT

•EMMYLOU HARRUS uses BOUDLEAUX BRYANT'S 1961 MARTIN guitar to partner with CROWELL on a BRYANT classic

•MIRANDA LAMBERT plays JOHN PRINE’s DAVID RUSSELL YOUNG custom-made guitar

•ASHLEY MCBRYDE plays LORETTA LYNN’s 1956 GIBSON J-50 guitar

•REBA MCENTIRE pays homage to PATSY CLINE

•TIM MCGRAW plays KEITH WHITLEY's C.W. PARSONS acoustic guitar

•KEB’ MO’ plays the 1928 custom WEYMANN guitar that belonged to JIMMIE RODGERS

•PAISLEY plays DON RICH's 1964 FENDER Telecaster

•RICKY SKAGGS plays BILL MONROE’s 1923 GIBSON F-5 mandolin

•MARTY STUART plays LESTER FLATT’s 1950 MARTIN D-28 guitar

•THE WAR AND TREATY pays tribute to RAY CHARLES

•TYMINSKI joins PAISLEY in performance, using BUCK OWEN'S red, white and blue American acoustic guitar

•WILLIAMS plays JOHNNY CASH’s customized MARTIN D-35S guitar

The free event will take place via the museum's YOUTUBE channel on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28th at 8p (CT). During the program, viewers will be encouraged to donate to the museum through YOUTUBE Giving.

« see more Net News