SiriusXM Standard

SIRIUSXM receivers will be standard equipment on all BMW vehicles sold in the U.S. starting with the 2021 model year. The cars will also come with a 12-month subscription to SIRIUSM's top-tier All Access package. SIRIUSXM and BMW have extended their agreement through 2026, and the deal also makes SIRIUSXM standard in all ROLLS ROYCE vehicles, BMW motorcycles, and, for the 2022 model year, MINI vehicles.

"In-vehicle technology and entertainment have become as important to BMW drivers as the performance and handling of their new automobiles," said BMW Head of Aftersales Business Development MONIKA D. REIMEL. "BMW was one of the first manufacturers to offer SIRIUSXM in our automobiles (2002) and today we are excited to not only include SIRIUSXM as a standard feature in all of our 2021 models but also combine it with one of the longest initial subscription periods (1-year) in the industry. This new agreement with SIRIUSXM offers immediate benefits to our enthusiastic customers."

"BMW delivers their customers a premium experience every time out on the road. We're very proud that SIRIUSXM has been a popular feature of that in-vehicle experience dating back to the earliest days of satellite radio in 2002," said SIRIUSXM SVP/Automotive Partnerships RODNEY PICKETT. "Today we are truly excited that our relationship continues to grow, as we announce that SIRIUSXM will be standard on all BMW GROUP vehicles, ensuring all of their customers can enjoy our premium programming content for many years to come."

