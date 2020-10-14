New Hires

NASHVILLE-based SONGFLUENCER has added four new hires and promoted one, bringing its staff to a total of 15 employees. BRYCE JOHNSON has been promoted to GM, BROOKE BARRY has been added as Creative Mgr., and MENA HAN-LALIME, GABBY HENSON and KATHLEEN SCHREIBER have been added as Campaign Managers.

“We are so pleased with the continued growth of SONGFLUENCER and the caliber of young talent we’ve been able to hire,” said Co-founder and CEO JOHNNY CLOHERTY. “Their skills and insight of our team, combined with our proprietary software and data, contributes to the multitude of successful music campaigns we’ve been able to execute. I only see us getting better!"

The music tech startup used data-driven technology to earn music success on TIKTOK. It has executed successful TIKTOK campaigns for a range of artists on ATLANTIC RECORDS, EPIC RECORDS, SONY MUSIC, INTERSCOPE RECORDS and more.

