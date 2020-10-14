-
Academy Of Country Music Reveals Officers And New Board Of Directors For 2020-2021
October 14, 2020 at 9:37 AM (PT)
THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has revealed a second-year term for its Board of Directors Officers and the newly elected Board for the 2020-2021 term. Remaining in office are Chairman ED WARM, Pres. LORI BADGETT, VP CHUCK ALY, Treasurer CARMEN ROMANO, Sergeant-at-Arms GAYLE HOLCOMB, Parliamentarian PAUL MOORE and Secretary TOMMY MOORE.
“We are thrilled that our Officers have generously agreed to continue their service to the Academy for another year,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “With so much uncertainty this year that will continue into 2021, we are grateful to have their consistent leadership to help guide the organization into a bright future.”
Ten of the 13 qualifying professional Board categories were elected by Academy members, while Officers WARM, BADGETT and ALY appointed Director-at Large positions. Directors are elected from each category based on the number of members in that category, and serve a staggered, two-year term.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to continue serving as Academy Officers and delighted to welcome a new group of industry leaders to the Board," said WARM. "We look forward to the unique blend of perspective and insight this group brings to the organization.”
Newly elected members of the Board of Directors are:
BEVILLE DUNKERLEY
CYNDI FORMAN
TOM FORREST
BECKY GARDENHIRE
ALI HARNELL
DEANA IVEY
CHRIS LISLE
CINDY MABE
EBIE MCFARLAND
LEE THOMAS MILLER
TIM ROBERTS
SCOTT SCOVILL
SALLY WILLIAMS
Newly appointed director-at-large members of the Board of Directors are:
BOBBY BONES
JACKIE CAMPBELL
CHARLIE COOK
LESLIE FRAM
JEREMY HOLLEY
FRANK LIDDELL
JON LOBA
SHAWN MCSPADDEN
CURT MOTLEY
BRIAN O’CONNELL
ROD PHILLIPS
KELLY RICH
SALLY SEITZ
CLARENCE SPALDING
CANDICE WATKINS
TRISHA YEARWOOD