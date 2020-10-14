Academy Of Country Music

THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has revealed a second-year term for its Board of Directors Officers and the newly elected Board for the 2020-2021 term. Remaining in office are Chairman ED WARM, Pres. LORI BADGETT, VP CHUCK ALY, Treasurer CARMEN ROMANO, Sergeant-at-Arms GAYLE HOLCOMB, Parliamentarian PAUL MOORE and Secretary TOMMY MOORE.

“We are thrilled that our Officers have generously agreed to continue their service to the Academy for another year,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “With so much uncertainty this year that will continue into 2021, we are grateful to have their consistent leadership to help guide the organization into a bright future.”

Ten of the 13 qualifying professional Board categories were elected by Academy members, while Officers WARM, BADGETT and ALY appointed Director-at Large positions. Directors are elected from each category based on the number of members in that category, and serve a staggered, two-year term.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to continue serving as Academy Officers and delighted to welcome a new group of industry leaders to the Board," said WARM. "We look forward to the unique blend of perspective and insight this group brings to the organization.”

Newly elected members of the Board of Directors are:

BEVILLE DUNKERLEY

CYNDI FORMAN

TOM FORREST

BECKY GARDENHIRE

ALI HARNELL

DEANA IVEY

CHRIS LISLE

CINDY MABE

EBIE MCFARLAND

LEE THOMAS MILLER

TIM ROBERTS

SCOTT SCOVILL

SALLY WILLIAMS

Newly appointed director-at-large members of the Board of Directors are:

BOBBY BONES

JACKIE CAMPBELL

CHARLIE COOK

LESLIE FRAM

JEREMY HOLLEY

FRANK LIDDELL

JON LOBA

SHAWN MCSPADDEN

CURT MOTLEY

BRIAN O’CONNELL

ROD PHILLIPS

KELLY RICH

SALLY SEITZ

CLARENCE SPALDING

CANDICE WATKINS

TRISHA YEARWOOD

« see more Net News