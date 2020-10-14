Now With Jam Street

JAM STREET MEDIA's latest addition to its roster of podcasts is “LET'S GET INTO ENTERTAINMENT,” a show on the entertainment industry hosted by producer MARK ROBERTS ("STRANGERS WITH CANDY") and makeup artist/stylist/actor/filmmaker ROD RINKS. Past guests on the show include MARIO LOPEZ, ANTWONE FISHER, PERI GILPIN ("FRASIER"), producer SIMON LYTHGOE, writer PETER MURRIETA, and author CAROLINE KEPNES. AMANDA ROSENBERG is serving as Exec. Producer for the series, which debuted in MARCH 2019 and recently joined the JAM STREET roster.

“We love podcasts that entertain and educate and this podcast checks both of those boxes,” said JAM STREET MEDIA pres. MATTY STAUDT. “If you someone interested in breaking into the entertainment field, these guys give great practical advice.”

ROBERTS said, “Since I’m a working producer, I feel like I’m talking about scenarios that are very useful today. I discuss what I do and how I’m doing it."

