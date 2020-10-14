Set For Saturday, October 24th

The GOO GOO DOLLS have announced a livestream concert with the live-streaming music platform FANTRAKS on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24th at 6p (PT).

The band will deliver a completely live performance in full-scale production featuring hits from their catalogue, plus fans will also have access to multi-camera viewing and the ability to visit a virtual merch booth and purchase meet & greet and VIP packages for the show.

FANTRAKS President/Exec. Producer BARRY SUMMERS said, "Everyone knows that the GOO GOO DOLLS are one of the best live bands ever. In a time when fans are unable to see and participate in live music, this partnership represents the best of what can happen when ground-breaking technology meets accomplished talent."

The GOO GOO DOLLS official fan-club Inner Machine will have exclusive pre-sale access to tickets beginning THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15th at 7a (PT) here.

