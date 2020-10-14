Consent Decrees

TOWN AND COUNTRY BROADCASTING, INC. (Classic Country WBZI/XENIA, OH, WEDI/EATON, OH; WKFI/WILMINGTON, OH) and CHRISTIAN FAITH BROADCAST, INC. (Religion WGGN/CASTALIA, OH and Contemporary Christian WJKW/ATHENS, OH) have reached Consent Decrees with the FCC to resolve online political file violations.

Both companies, which were flagged for failure to certify that they complied with FCC regulations requiring the upload all political files to their online public inspection files, have agreed to follow compliance plans and are not being fined for the violations.

