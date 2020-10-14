Miller (Photo: Jana Miller)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING (UMPG) has signed songwriter LEE THOMAS MILLER to an exclusive, worldwide publishing deal. MILLER has written 18 top 20 singles, seven of which reached #1. He won ACM and CMA Song of the Year awards for "In Color," recorded by JAMEY JOHNSON, as well as NSAI and ASCAP Song of the Year awards for "You're Gonna Miss This," recorded by TRACE ADKINS. MILLER is also a lobbyist for songwriters' rights and an active representative in WASHINGTON, DC.

“LEE THOMAS MILLER is a game changer," said UMPG NASHVILLE VP/A&R RON STUVE. "His talents and efforts make everyone around him better at their craft and better people. [SVP/A&R] TERRY WAKEFIELD and I, along with the entire UMPG team, are beyond excited to represent his music.”

"It is an honor to partner with UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING for this exciting new chapter in my life and career," said MILLER. "I am very impressed with their leadership and passion, and I am humbled by their enthusiastic interest in what I do. UMPG is greatly respected worldwide but, more importantly, it is a MUSIC ROW staple, and I am proud to be part of their family.”

