TIFFANY R. WARREN a leader and innovator in diversity, equity and inclusion strategies joins SONY MUSIC GROUP as EVP/Diversity and Inclusion Officer. Her appointment is part of SMG's commitment to diversity and equity in the workplace and beyond. She will work with all of SONY MUSIC GROUP’s global recorded music, publishing and corporate divisions to expand the company’s ongoing equity and inclusion activities and policies. WARREN will directly report to SMG’s Chairman, ROB STRINGER.

In her role, WARREN will be responsible for leading the company’s strategies to continue driving an inclusive culture and equitable workplace. Partnering with SMG’s global leadership teams including its Human Resources and Employee Network Groups, as well as its Social Justice task forces and philanthropy efforts.

WARREN founded ADCOLOR, the advertising industry’s leading organization to promote greater diversity in advertising, marketing, media and tech, as well as her more than 10 years as OMNICOM GROUP’s Chief Diversity Officer.

In making the announcement, STRINGER said, “I am delighted to have TIFFANY join our leadership team. Her ground-breaking strategic vision, expertise and entrepreneurism will help us further our commitment to equity and long-term change inside our company and throughout the industry.”

WARREN commented, “I am honored to join SONY MUSIC GROUP, as music has played such a culturally, morally and emotionally significant role in my life and the lives of many. Music has deeply impacted the shift society has taken to elevate diversity, equity and belonging, and SONY MUSIC GROUP and its artists and songwriters have historically contributed to the soundtrack of these pivotal inflection points around the world. I am humbled to contribute my experience to this remarkable legacy.”

