Faulk

ANDREA FAULK has been promoted by MITCH SCHNEIDER and MARCEE RONDAN, partners at the SCHNEIDER RONDAN ORGANIZATION (SRO PR), to Tour and National Publicist. ANDREA's previous role was that of Tour Publicist at the publicity company with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville and now Las Vegas.

The new title reflects the expanded scope of ANDREA’s role as she has segued into national publicity for various clients, including YES, AMERICA and TOMMY EMMANUEL, during this time when national touring is on hold.



“ANDREA has organically evolved into national publicity over the past few months as we all wait for the return of national touring,” says SCHNEIDER, who recently moved to Las Vegas to expand the company’s presence. “It’s exciting to watch ANDREA continually grow in the national arena. She is truly valuable to the company and was also key to the recent redesign of the company’s website.”



“Watching ANDREA grow has been such a pleasure,” RONDAN adds. “Throughout her roles at the company from starting as an assistant, to tour and national publicist, ANDREA has shown dedication and built trust from clients and our team.”

