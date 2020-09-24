McCoy

BEASLEY MEDIA Urban WZFX (FOXY 99)/FAYETTEVILLE, NC has landed TRADIA MCCOY for middays. MCCOY is already in-house and on the air.

MCCOY most recently did middays at RADIO ONE Urban WCDX/RICHMOND and prior to that, she had been middays/Social Media Mgr. at CORE Urban WGIV-A (STREETZ 103.3 W277CB/100.5 W263CY)/CHARLOTTE.

WZFX (FOXY 99) PD/Brand Mgr. KENNY J commented, "We’re extremely excited to welcome TRADIA MCCOY to the FOXY family. TRADIA’s energy, passion and social media knowledge made her the fit for middays on WZFX/FOXY 99."

