From The 'Rumours' LP

Legendary Rockers FLEETWOOD MAC and their 1977 hit “Dreams” has been heard over 230 million times in the last two weeks across streaming services, social media, and U.S. radio, thanks to a feel-good video of IDAHO resident NATHAN APODACA lip-syncing STEVIE NICKS' vocals.

The video started the “Dreams Challenge” with people making their own version of the video on platforms like TIKTOK, INSTAGRAM and TWITTER. Even band members MICK FLEETWOOD and STEVIE NICKS made their own TIKTOK videos to the song.

WARNER MUSIC GROUP’s Global Catalog Division notes over 36 million streams in the last two weeks alone, with downloads up 1,188% over the same period. The song has also reached #1 on ITUNES, climbed to #6 on SPOTIFY’s U.S. chart, and re-entered the BILLBOARD Hot 100 this week at #21, landing on the chart for the first time since its original release.

WARNER MUSIC GROUP’s President of Global Catalog/Recorded Music KEVIN GORE said, “It’s exciting for us to think about a whole new generation of fans discovering the unmistakable sound of FLEETWOOD MAC and expressing themselves through this iconic song. NATHANS’s video and the resulting ‘Dreams Challenge’ has created a moment of pure joy shared by people all over the world. This phenomenon also shows how evergreen hits can have the same impact, the same virality, as the biggest songs of today, especially when streaming has erased the boundaries of geography and genre, bringing music of all eras to fans of all ages.”

FLEETWOOD MACS's "Rumours" LP on WARNER RECORDS, which includes "Dreams," topped the charts in 1977, hitting #1 on the BILLBOARD 200 and certified 20X RIAA platinum, with the song itself reaching #1 on the Hot 100 chart.

