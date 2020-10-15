Get It Done

REVOLT has relaunched SEAN “DIDDY” COMBS’ VOTE or DIE! Initiative. The purpose is to encourage registered young voters to vote in the upcoming NOVEMBER 3rd general election.

REVOLT MEDIA & TV COO DETAVIO SAMUELS said, “Our research shows that the youth are desperate for a definitive shift in how America works, so it’s critical that we inform and politically activate this generation to take action and define the future.”

To jump start the campaign, REVOLT hosted a STATE OF EMERGENCY: Election Day and Black America Town Hall, presented BY CASH APP and moderated by television host EBONI K. WILLIAMS.

Guests included KERRY WASHINGTON, CORDAE, TAMIKA MALLORY, VIC MENSA, DR. CORNELL WEST, JEFF JOHNSON, KIMBERLY JONES, MYSONNE, TEZLYN FIGARO, and others. Watch here.

REVOLT BLACK NEWS (RBN) also provided a recap of the presidential and vice-presidential debate with interviews of politicians, political commentators, and notable voices in the Black community.

To reintroduce VOTE or DIE!, REVOLT will launch a campaign profiling artists, athletes and cultural leaders wearing the VOTE or DIE! t-shirt. During the months of OCTOBER and NOVEMBER, REVOLT will host weeks of VOTE or DIE! content on its platform.

The campaign will be active in 10 cities in each of the key swing states --COLORADO, FLORIDA, IOWA, MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, NEVADA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NORTH CAROLINA, OHIO, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, and WISCONSIN. That’s in addition to the cities of NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES.

A virtual political pep rally and music festival is also scheduled to take place on NOVEMBER 1st on YOUTUBE, THE ONE MUSICFEST, REVOLT TV, and THE ROOTS’ YOUTUBE platforms. The “PRE-PARTY TO THE POLLS” is a three-hour digital celebration to “GET OUT THE VOTE."

For more information on the entire campaign check here.

« see more Net News