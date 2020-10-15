McEntire (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Country star and actress REBA MCENTIRE is set to return to television, starring in NBC’s series version of “Fried Green Tomatoes,” VARIETY reports. Television legend NORMAN LEAR is executive producing the hour-long drama, along with MCENTIRE and FANNIE FLAGG, author of the 1987 novel the show is based on, “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe.” The novel was turned into a 1991 film, which LEAR also executive produced.

VARIETY describes the new series as “a modernization of the novel and movie that explores the lives of descendants from the original work. When present-day IDGIE THREADGOODE (MCENTIRE) returns to WHISTLE STOP after a decade away, she must wrestle with a changed town, estranged daughter, faltering cafe and life-changing secret.” UNIVERSAL TELEVISION is the studio for the project.

MCENTIRE starred in the self-titled sitcom “REBA” for six seasons, earning a GOLDEN GLOBE nomination for her work in 2004.

