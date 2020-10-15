Premieres Today (10/15)

AMAZON MUSIC premieres THE FIRST ONE, a new podcast hosted by DJ KHALED. THE FIRST ONE was developed by AMAZON MUSIC and the SPRINGHILL COMPANY, a media company founded by LEBRON JAMES and MAVERICK CARTER.

DJ KHALED commented, "Fans everywhere are not only going to love my new podcast series THE FIRST ONE, but will have the opportunity to learn about the lives of some of the greatest musicians. I’m excited to collaborate with AMAZON MUSIC and SPRINGHILL COMPANY to share intimate conversations with my friends to such a large audience, and there are plenty of gems in there. Be on the lookout for every episode of THE FIRST ONE because you never know who’s on next."

Featured in the inaugural episode of THE FIRST ONE is hip hop artist LIL WAYNE. Future episodes will air every THURSDAY, including interviews with J BALVIN, BIG SEAN, KELLY ROWLAND, JON BON JOVI, RICK ROSS, T.I., FAT JOE and more.

