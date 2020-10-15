Noir Novels

NEON HUM and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT are debuting a new podcast on which a husband-and-wife team dissect old pulp novels. "DIRT CHEAP" is hosted by ONI PRESS Sr, Editor" AMANDA MEADOWS and video game designer GEOFFREY GOLDEN.

The first season is a deep dive into the noir mystery "Murder in the Glass Room" by EDWIN ROLFE and LESTER FULLER; the show has debuted with the first two episodes, meeting the novel's protagonist and following him to a party.

« see more Net News