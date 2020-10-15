Marc E. Bassy

PIVTL PROJECTS, the TUNECORE / BELIEVE ARTIST SERVICES brand specializing in hip hop and R&B music, has signed MARC E. BASSY in connection with BASSY's NEW GOLD MEDAL imprint. BASSY had previously been signed to REPUBLIC RECORDS.

BASSY commented, "The partnership we now have in place between my label NEW GOLD MEDAL and PIVTL PROJECTS is exactly the kind of situation I was looking for. To know we can stay independent but can now take advantage of the team and tools they have in place allows us to continue our growth and compete at the highest level."

TUNECORE/BELIEVE/PIVTL PROJECTS Head Of Artist Services, US CHRIS MALTESE added, "As long-time fans of his work, we’ve witnessed his rare ability to own a signature sound across various genres with timelessly crafted material. Bringing MARC, his artistry and his team to the PIVTL roster is an absolute dream come true."

The first single from the upcoming project is scheduled for release on OCTOBER 23 with a video to follow. The currently untitled album will see a release date in 2021.

