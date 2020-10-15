Busy

LANSER BROADCASTING CORPORATION (Religion WPNW-A (JOY WORSHIP 96.5/98.9) and Contemporary Christian WJQK (JOY 99.3)/ZEELAND, MI) and JACKSON COUNTY BROADCASTING, INC. (Adult Hits WKOV-F (FUEL 96.7)/OAK HILL, OH and Sports WYPC-A (FOX SPORTS 1330)/WELLSTON, OH) have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to resolve apparent violations of the political public inspection file rules. Neither licensee could certify that they uploaded all political advertising requests to their online public files as required by the Commission's rules; the agreement means that the licensees will be required to follow compliance plans but are not being fined for the violations.

In addition, the Commission rescinded a $1,500 proposed fine against SOUTH CALDWELL HIGH SCHOOL for a late license renewal application for WSEQ-LP/HUDSON, NC due to inability to pay.

And the FCC also rescinded the grant of a construction permit for a new FM translator at PORTLAND (K260DK) to BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC and has dismissed the application, agreeing with MEDIA INSTITUTE FOR SOCIAL CHANGE that the translator would interfere with its KXRW-LP/VANCOUVER, WA.

