Restless Road

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed Country trio RESTLESS ROAD to a worldwide publishing agreement. The trio, consisting of ZACH BEEKEN, COLTON PACK and GARRETT NICHOLS, released a four song EP last FEBRUARY which included their single, “Take Me Home,” featuring KANE BROWN. In addition, the group has seen success writing songs with artists including RASCAL FLATTS, GRANGER SMITH and more.

“Country music has a long history of vocal bands who have deeply impacted the genre," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "ZACH, COLTON and GARRETT brilliant songwriters, and they have a powerful creative energy as a group. I’m confident they are destined for Country music greatness. We’re thrilled to welcome RESTLESS ROAD to the SONY/ATV family, and we look forward to supporting their rising careers.”

“We are so excited to be working with RUSTY, MYA [HANSEN], and the entire SONY/ATV team," said BEEKEN, PACK and NICHOLS in a joint statement. "It feels great to be surrounded by a family of people who believe in us both as songwriters and artists. We are looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together!"

« see more Net News