'The Morning Moose Show' Is No More (Lazer 1033)

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Rock KAZR (LAZER 103.3)/DES MOINES has dropped "The MORNING MOOSE Show." as of WEDNESDAY.

MOOSE, a 23-year veteran of radio, started at the station in 2003 as the Afternoon Drive host. In 2007, he was promoted to host of the new "The MORNING MOOSE Show," where he served as the lead mic for the next 13 years.

"The MORNING MOOSE Show" started in 2007 and put up stellar ratings numbers in just about every ratings period for the duration. During these years MOOSE also worked as an award-winning producer for the DES MOINES RADIO GROUP, creating commercials, imaging and other production duties.



NADIA began her radio career in 2014 doing part-time on a sister station and then eventually overnights on LAZER, where her talent was immediately seized upon by MOOSE and PD RYAN PATRICK.



Recognizable from her local acting and voiceover work, NADIA has made herself an indelible part of the local community with her advocacy on behalf of animals and board work for GIRLS ROCK DES MOINES.

"The MORNING MOOSE Show" was responsible for charitable causes ranging from "THE UNDERWEAR RUN," "COSTUMES FOR KIDS," "WALKING FED" and many more local initiatives.

MOOSE can be reached for voice work through his website moosevoice.com or for radio work by emailing him at zamboknee@gmail.com.

NADIA can be reached for voice work or radio inquiries at nadiavalentine1234@gmail.com.

