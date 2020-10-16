Entravision Buys In

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION has acquired a majority stake in MIAMI-based digital advertising agency CISNEROS INTERACTIVE. All CISNEROS employees are being retained, including Pres. VICTOR KONG, a former CNN RADIO GM. ENTRAVISION paid $29 million for 51% of CISNEROS, according to an SEC filing.

“We are pleased to announce our strategic investment in CISNEROS INTERACTIVE,” said ENTRAVISION Chairman/CEO WALTER ULLOA. “The media space has quickly evolved to demand more performance-based, transparent and digital-focused solutions, and in order to best service our growing client base we continue to enhance our product portfolio and service offering. This investment aligns with our mission, given the breadth of CISNEROS INTERACTIVE’s services, the quality of its global partnerships and the sophistication of its sales operations. I am confident our partnership with CISNEROS INTERACTIVE is just the beginning of a long and productive relationship.”

CISNEROS CEO ADRIANA CISNEROS said, “ENTRAVISION’s investment is a significant milestone for our company and will accelerate our growth potential by providing operational synergies, new resources and dynamic platforms. Working hand-in-hand, we will elevate our combined businesses to a global arena of premier digital clients, while generating unique and valuable assets for the marketing and ad-tech industries.”

“This is a very exciting day for our team at CISNEROS INTERACTIVE,” said KONG. “Having CISNEROS and ENTRAVISION as joint stakeholders in our company represents a significant move forward in our ability to capture increased market share in high-growth digital economies. I am even more optimistic about the value we can now provide our advertisers and publishers following the introduction to ENTRAVISION’s platforms, channels and customers.”

