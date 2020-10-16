Sold

WBRM, INC. is selling Country WBRM-A-W280FP/MARION, NC to TODD FOWLER's SKYLINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC for $125,000.

In other filings with the FCC, COMMON FREQUENCY, INC. has applied to operate KUSF/GLENDALE, OR with temporary facilities due to delays in constructing its new site atop King Mountain because of the pandemic and failure to close a sale of the stations.

DEPORTES Y MUSICA COMUNICACIONES LLC has filed for an extension of its Silent STA for KRPH/MORRISTOWN, AZ while it makes repairs, delayed by equipment delays, personal issues, and the pandemic.

And K & Z BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of South Asian WTZA-A (RADIO PUNJAB)/ATLANTA and W227DN/NORCROSS, GA to RADIO SPICE, LLC for $300,000.

