Smith (Photo: Rachel Deebs)

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed artist/songwriter NATE SMITH to a global publishing agreement. SMITH, a PARADISE, CA native, is best known for his debut EP, "Reckless" including the single “Wildfire.” He released his latest single, “Under My Skin,” TODAY (10/16). He recently signed a management deal with CHIEF ZARUK and SIMON TIKHMAN at THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT.

“NATE has an incredible ability to inspire hope and bring people together with his songs," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "We are so pleased to welcome NATE to the SONY/ATV family. He has unlimited potential, and this is just the beginning for him and his career.”

“I’ve always been told that you want to surround yourself with people who believe in you even more than you do, and that’s what I’ve found with the SONY/ATV family,” said SMITH.

